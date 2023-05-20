Jonathan Hogg : “15 dogs seized in investigation into death of Jonathan Hogg”

“Police Seize 15 Dogs and Arrest Suspects in Investigation of Dog Attack on Victim Jonathan Hogg”

Police investigating the death of a 37-year-old man have seized 15 dogs. Jonathan Hogg died in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Leigh, Greater Manchester. Officers searched two houses and took custody of six adult dogs and nine puppies suspected to be the same breed as the one that attacked Hogg. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. The dogs are being cared for at a specialist facility, and items worth £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds were seized.

News Source : Helen William, PA

1. Dog attack fatalities

2. Animal control laws

3. Dangerous dog breeds

4. Law enforcement and animal welfare

5. Public safety and pet ownership