Jonathan Logan – focus keyword including victim name : “Two dead in Pembroke – third victim with life-threatening injuries” and “Renfrew homicide victim identified”

“Double Homicide in Pembroke Leaves Two Dead and One with Life-Threatening Injuries; OPP Investigating” and “Renfrew Homicide Victim Identified as Jonathan Logan”

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a double homicide in Pembroke, with two individuals found with life-threatening injuries in a residence on Mackay Street. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other remains with life-threatening injuries. A third person was also found dead nearby, and investigators believe the victims were targeted. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) Canine Unit, the Upper Ottawa Valley Crime Unit, and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit are all involved in the investigation. Meanwhile, the Renfrew Detachment of the OPP has identified the victim of a homicide in the Town of Renfrew as Jonathan Logan, who sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in the hospital. The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is being conducted by the Renfrew OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

News Source : Madawaska Valley Current

News Source : Madawaska Valley Current

