Jonathan Monreal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jonathan Monreal has Died .

Jonathan Monreal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we inform the passing of Jonathan Monreal. Jonathan passed away on February 1st, 2021. Jonathan joined the club at 15 and proceeded to our academy program. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his former Pateadores teammates.

Pateadores Academy @PatsYouth It is with great sadness that we inform the passing of Jonathan Monreal. Jonathan passed away on February 1st, 2021. Jonathan joined the club at 15 and proceeded to our academy program. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his former Pateadores teammates.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –