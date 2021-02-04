Jonathan Monreal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jonathan Monreal has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Jonathan Monreal has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we inform the passing of Jonathan Monreal. Jonathan passed away on February 1st, 2021. Jonathan joined the club at 15 and proceeded to our academy program. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and his former Pateadores teammates.
— Pateadores Academy (@PatsYouth) February 4, 2021
