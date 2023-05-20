Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza : Chula Vista restaurant’s liquor license suspended after serving alcohol to Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza

“Man Dies in Solo-Vehicle Crash After Being Served Alcohol at Las Tres Cantinas: Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza”

A photo of a black desktop computer is displayed above the article. The liquor license of a restaurant in Chula Vista has been suspended for 30 days by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control after a 20-year-old man, Jonathan Ortiz Zaragoza, was served alcohol without his ID being checked and subsequently died in a solo-vehicle crash after leaving Las Tres Cantinas. The restaurant agreed to the suspension and will have its license permanently revoked if any further violations occur within the next year. The ABC Director, Eric Hirata, emphasized the importance of preventing underage drinking and urged all licensees to carefully check IDs to ensure the safety of young people and communities.

News Source : City News Service

1. Chula Vista liquor license suspension

2. Restaurant liability after customer death

3. Alcohol-related incidents in Chula Vista restaurants

4. Legal consequences of serving alcohol to minors

5. Safety protocols for serving alcohol in restaurants