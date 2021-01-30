Jonathan Peck Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gregory Peck’s son, news reporter Jonathan Peck, commited suicide in 1975.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Jonathan Peck has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Gregory Peck’s son, news reporter Jonathan Peck, commited suicide in 1975. Best known for his larger-than-life film roles, particularly as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, Gregory Peck was unable to work for two years after the suicide of his son who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At that time Jonathan was going through a broken relationship and dealing with arteriosclerosis and severe fatigue.
Source: Seven celebrity kids who committed suicide
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.
Tributes
———————— –