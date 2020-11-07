Jonathan Sacks Death -Dead : Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Tributes

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet. It with the deepest sadness that we regret to inform you that Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks (HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben David Arieh z’’l) passed away early this morning, Saturday 7th November 2020 (Shabbat Kodesh 20th MarCheshvan 5781).

Boris Johnson wrote

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. His leadership had a profound impact on our whole country and across the world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Jewish community. May his memory be a blessing.

Keir Starmer wrote

I want to express my condolences on the passing of former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.

He was a towering intellect whose eloquence, insights and kindness reached well beyond the Jewish community. I have no doubt that his legacy will live on for many generations.

Gordon & Sarah Brown wrote So sad to hear of the tragic loss of Jonathan Sacks , an inspirational leader, a celebrated writer and the most wonderful and compassionate of human beings. He will be mourned in every continent but his influence will live on. My condolences go out to Elaine and the whole family.