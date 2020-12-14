Jonathon Knoll Death -Obituary – Dead :Senior student Jonathan Knoll of Indianapolis has Died .
Jonathon Knoll has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
We love you and we will miss you Jonathan Knoll.
— Smoothie King Fort Ben (@SKFortBen) December 13, 2020
Cathedral HS @GoCathedral · 6h With great sadness, we share the passing of senior Jonathon Knoll. Please pray for Jonathon, the Knoll family, and his friends during this difficult time. “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Tributes
