Joppatowne Elementary School Teacher Courtney Glock Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident: Obituary

Obituary: Courtney Glock

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Courtney Glock, a beloved teacher at Joppatowne Elementary School. She passed away in a tragic car accident on [date].

Courtney was a dedicated educator who touched the lives of countless students during her time at Joppatowne Elementary. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering commitment to her students.

Outside of the classroom, Courtney was a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and creating lasting memories with them.

Courtney will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

