Joran van der Sloot arrives in US to face charges of attempting to extort money from Natalee Holloway’s mother

Joran van der Sloot : Joran van der Sloot extradited to US for extortion of Natalee Holloway’s mother

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been extradited from Peru to the United States to face charges of attempting to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. The suspect, who has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman, has been handed over to the US on one count each of extortion and wire fraud. Van der Sloot is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Birmingham on Friday. The disappearance of Holloway sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts, and her body has never been found.

News Source : The Times and Democrat

