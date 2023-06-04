Joran van der Sloot extradition.: Joran van der Sloot’s Current Location and Extradition Status to the US: Natalee Holloway Case Update 2023

Joran van der Sloot Likely to be Extradited to the US for Natalee Holloway Case

Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway, is likely to be extradited to the United States soon. Sources have confirmed that the Dutch citizen, who is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old college student Stephany Flores, has been granted a “temporary surrender” by Peru under Article X of an existing extradition treaty between the two countries. Van der Sloot faces extortion and wire fraud charges in the US stemming from an accusation that he tried to profit from his connection to the Holloway case.

Holloway, 18, went missing in May 2005 while on a high school graduation trip in Aruba. She was last seen driving off with a group of young men, including van der Sloot, then 17. Van der Sloot was detained as a suspect in the teen’s disappearance and then later released but was indicted by an Alabama federal grand jury in 2010 for allegedly trying to extort Holloway’s family.

Federal prosecutors alleged that in March 2010, van der Sloot contacted Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, through her lawyer and claimed he would reveal the location of the teen’s body in exchange for $250,000, with $25,000 paid upfront. During a recorded sting operation, Beth Holloway’s attorney, John Q. Kelly, met with van der Sloot at an Aruba hotel, giving him $10,000 in cash as Beth Holloway wired $15,000 to van der Sloot’s bank account, according to prosecutors.

Then, van der Sloot allegedly changed his story about the night he had been with Natalee Holloway, prosecutors said. Van der Sloot claimed he had picked her up but that she had demanded to be put down, so he threw her to the ground. He said her head hit a rock and she was killed instantly by the impact, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said van der Sloot then took Kelly to a house and claimed that his father, who had since died, buried Natalee Holloway’s body in the building’s foundation. Kelly later emailed van der Sloot, saying the information he had provided was “worthless,” according to prosecutors. Within days, van der Sloot left Aruba for Peru.

Van der Sloot has a long history of criminal behavior and has been linked to several other crimes. In addition to the murder of Stephany Flores, he was also charged with the 2010 robbery and murder of a young woman in Peru. He was also caught on camera in 2008 playing poker with Holloway’s disappearance fund money and making derogatory comments about her.

The extradition of van der Sloot to the US may finally bring closure to the Holloway family, who have been searching for answers for over 15 years. However, it remains to be seen how much information van der Sloot will provide and whether it will lead to the discovery of Natalee’s remains.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

