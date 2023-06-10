Joran van der Sloot pleads not guilty to extortion of Natalee Holloway’s mother

Natalee Holloway : Joran van der Sloot Pleads Not Guilty to Extortion Charges Related to Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance

The article reports that Joran van der Sloot pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to extort money from Natalee Holloway’s mother in exchange for revealing the location of her daughter’s remains. Van der Sloot, the main suspect in Holloway’s disappearance in Aruba in 2005, was extradited from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year sentence for killing a Peruvian woman in 2010. The extortion and wire fraud charges are the only crimes linking him to Holloway’s case. Van der Sloot’s not guilty plea was entered through his attorney, and Holloway’s family was present in court. The article also notes that the disappearance of Holloway has been the subject of extensive news coverage and true-crime podcasts.

News Source : Boston.com

Natalee Holloway disappearance Suspect pleads not guilty Extorting victim’s mother Crime investigation Legal proceedings