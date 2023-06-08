Jordan A. Richardson identified as suspect fatally shot by police in Central Illinois traffic stop

Jordan A. Richardson, suspect in fatal police shooting after traffic stop in Rantoul, Illinois : Armed man fatally shot by police officer identified as Jordan A. Richardson in Rantoul, Illinois

An 18-year-old local man named Jordan A. Richardson was fatally shot by a Rantoul police officer after fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities. Richardson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, ran from the car and dropped a gun before picking it up and continuing to run. He fell to the ground and turned toward the officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting the officer to fire a single shot that struck Richardson in the chest. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. Richardson’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Rantoul is located about 110 miles south of Chicago. In other news, smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing hazardous air quality in the U.S. East Coast and Midwest, leading to flight delays, event cancellations, and indoor recesses at schools. The smoke is expected to persist for several more days.

