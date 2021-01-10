Jordan Barnette Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jordan Barnette has Died .

Jordan Barnette has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Freedom Ford of Wise, VA 1d · The Freedom Ford family has very heavy hearts this morning at the passing of our co-worker, friend and family member Jordan Barnette. Jordan was a mentor to us all and his smile and constant encouragement will be missed. Please pray for our employees and especially the Barnette family during these trying times. May God wrap his arms around them and give them comfort.

Source: (20+) Freedom Ford of Wise, VA – Posts | Facebook

Maria Bentley Stidham

Thoughts an Prayers for the Freedom Family an The Barnette family as well.. Jordan will surely be missed..He was a great guy, my Daddy thought a lot of him… Rest Easy Jordan

Dennis Leonard

We are praying for each one of you during this heartbreaking loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the days ahead.

Jean Aker

So sorry to hear this terrible news. Love and prayers to the Barnette family. May GOD. hold them in the palm of His loving hands and give them peace. Amen.

Deborah Dianna Lawson

My sincerest sympathy. Praying for all the wonderful Barnette family. Such a group of wonderful friends.

Selena Kiser

Our hearts are broken for your family. He was so likable, and we are praying for God’s comfort for all of his family and friends.

