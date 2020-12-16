Jordan Cafarella Death -Obituary – Dead : Jordan Cafarella has Died .
Jordan Cafarella has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Gayle M Cafarella 7 hrs · The Heavenly Gates took my son Jordan this morning. Can’t believe this nightmare is real. RIP to my loving, caring, compassionate son. You will be missed. I love you
Tributes
———————— –
Geri Valauri wrote
Gayle , there are no words I can say to take your pain away. I’m so sorry for your loss . My condolences to you and your family.
Rick Rizzo wrote
Omg. Gayle. I’m so sorry to read. Oh noooo. My heartfelt condolences. I’ll pray for Jordan….
Desi Vella wrote
Omg I am soon sorry my thoughts and prayers go out to you and family so sad
Kevin Hooker wrote
My condolences to you and your family, Gayle. Jordan was a fraternity brother of mine at West Virginia..he certainly made a memorable impression on everyone he knew. I am very sorry for your loss
Ginamarie Galluccio wrote
My deepest condolences to your entire family. Jordan has been a friend of mine for the past 15 years. I cannot even begin to imagine what you and your family are going through right now. If there is anything I can do to help please do not hesitate to reach out. Jordan always brought a room full of energy wherever he went. He was a wonderful person who always made sure to dish out compliments & make jokes just to make someone smile. He was never afraid to express his feelings and was truly a one of a kind friend. Thank you for bringing him in to this world so all of us who knew him could enjoy his personality. May he rest in peace .
Rita Sumakis O’Connor wrote
Gayle, I am so very sorry for your loss , Sending love and prayers to you and yours that you may find strength during this time. Again, I am so very sorry.
