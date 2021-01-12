Jordan Gallagher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jordan Gallagher has Died.
Jordan Gallagher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Tara Renoll 16h · Waking up to the worst news! Tried to believe it wasnt real but this is reality! Jordan Gallagher love, you will be missed by more people than you could ever imagine. I have many memories that include you & Jordin!!! You 2 were hooked at the hip and I came along for the night a few times! Such great times were had! You were a beautiful person inside and out. You were a great friend to me and to many more. You were an even better mother to Bella!!! I’m still in disbelief
Tributes
———————— –
