Jordan Hart Death -Dead – Obituaries: Corporal Jordan Hart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Corporal Jordan Hart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.
“2519 Strathmore on Twitter: “This evening it with great sorrow and regret that the squadron must report the sudden passing of Corporal Jordan Hart. His passing on Saturday is a huge loss to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Blue skies Jordan, you will be missed mate.”
This evening it with great sorrow and regret that the squadron must report the sudden passing of Corporal Jordan Hart.
His passing on Saturday is a huge loss to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,
Blue skies Jordan, you will be missed mate. pic.twitter.com/YcoIkGbf2l
— 2519 Strathmore (@2519sqnATC) November 30, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.