Jordan Hart Death -Dead – Obituaries: Corporal Jordan Hart has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Corporal Jordan Hart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“2519 Strathmore on Twitter: “This evening it with great sorrow and regret that the squadron must report the sudden passing of Corporal Jordan Hart. His passing on Saturday is a huge loss to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, Blue skies Jordan, you will be missed mate.”

This evening it with great sorrow and regret that the squadron must report the sudden passing of Corporal Jordan Hart.

His passing on Saturday is a huge loss to the squadron and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,

Blue skies Jordan, you will be missed mate. pic.twitter.com/YcoIkGbf2l — 2519 Strathmore (@2519sqnATC) November 30, 2020

Tributes

———————— –