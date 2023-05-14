Jordan Howe Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Jordan Howe: A Life Cut Short

Honoring Jordan Howe: A Life Ended Too Soon

Jordan Howe was a young, aspiring athlete who tragically lost his life at the tender age of 16. Jordan was a talented rugby player, having played for his local team, Bridgend Athletic RFC, as well as for the Ospreys Academy.

A Senseless Tragedy

On the night of April 28, 2012, Jordan was out with friends celebrating the end of his GCSE exams. While waiting for a taxi, a group of men approached them and a fight broke out. Jordan was fatally stabbed in the chest and died from his injuries.

The news of Jordan’s death shocked the community and left his family and friends devastated. His death was senseless and heartbreaking, and it had a profound impact on those who knew him.

A Legacy of Hope

Jordan was a popular and well-respected member of the community. He was known for his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his love for rugby. He was a talented player who had a bright future ahead of him.

Following his death, his family set up a charity in his memory, the Jordan Howe Memorial Fund, which aims to promote youth sports and support young people in the Bridgend area. The charity has raised thousands of pounds over the years and has helped to fund local sports clubs and provide equipment for young athletes.

Jordan’s death also sparked a wider conversation about knife crime and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities. His family has been vocal about their support for tougher sentencing for those who carry knives and commit violent crimes.

A Celebration of Life

The memory of Jordan continues to live on through the work of his charity and the love and support of his family and friends. Each year, on the anniversary of his death, a rugby tournament is held in his honor, bringing together teams from across the region to celebrate his life and love for the sport.

Jordan’s story is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact that violence and knife crime can have on young lives. It is also a testament to the resilience and strength of his family and community, who have turned their grief into something positive and are working to make a difference in the lives of young people.

Remembering Jordan

As we remember Jordan Howe, we should also take a moment to reflect on the importance of supporting young people and providing them with opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions. Jordan’s love for rugby was a big part of his life, and it is a reminder of the positive impact that sports and other activities can have on young people.

Jordan’s life may have been cut short, but his memory and the impact he made on his community will continue to live on.

