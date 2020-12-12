Jordan Kringler Death -Obituary – Dead : Jordan Kringler has Died .

Teri Maxson Rooney 6 hrs · Fly high and free my dear grandson Jordan Kringler….my heart is broken. You will be so greatly missed. May God hold you in his arms until Grandma can again. Love you so much….

Tributes

McKenzie Krieger wrote

I’ve lost too many people this year. My heart breaks for your close friends, family & girlfriend. You had so much more life to live.

Fly high Jordan Kringler

Gina Mccoy wrote

I’m lost for words today…. heaven gained another angel. I love you so much Jordan Kringler. My little brother, my family. I protected you like my own blood and always would. This doesn’t feel real… Sydney Douglas I love you so much. You became my family too. I miss you so much already jordan… we all do… but we living for you lil bro

Carson Mccoy wrote

I love you brother so much I can’t believe this is real prayers to your family Jordan. Look over us we love you .

Carina Hodd wrote

Your family and Sydney is in my prayers. I only hung out with Jordan once or twice but he is a great guy.

