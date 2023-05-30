“Jordan Mason Net Worth”: How Does Jordan Mason from ’90 Day Fiance’ Generate Her Net Worth?

90 Day Fiancé Star Jordan Mason Reveals Unique Way of Making Money Online

Jordan Mason’s Net Worth

Jordan Mason, a star from the reality show 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, has a net worth of $300,000 according to various sources.

Jordan’s Previous Career

Prior to the pandemic, Jordan worked as an eyelash technician in the beauty industry for a decade. However, due to legal restrictions during the pandemic, she had to find a new way to generate income.

How Jordan Makes Money

Jordan revealed during her debut on the show that she makes money online by creating “custom fetish videos.” She caters to the desires of individuals who are not comfortable expressing their fetishes openly. Her content ranges from showing off her feet to sitting on balloons, and she is making fantasies come true one video at a time.

Jordan’s Appearance on 90 Day Fiancé

Jordan also receives a paycheck for her appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Jordan’s Instagram

Jordan can be found on Instagram under the handle @jordanmasonofficial.

Jordan and Everton’s Business Plans

Jordan and her fiancé Everton have plans to start a business in the Cayman Islands. They purchased a plot of land and planned to build an apartment building to profit off. However, Jordan had to explain to Everton where the money came from. She mortgaged her house to finance the purchase and turned to making racy content for extra money. She didn’t tell Everton about her unconventional way of making money because she didn’t want to argue about it and wanted to move forward with their future plans.

Conclusion

Jordan Mason has found a unique way to make money online by creating custom fetish videos. She is also a reality TV star with a net worth of $300,000. Jordan and her fiancé Everton have plans to start their own business in the Cayman Islands.

News Source : In Touch Weekly

Source Link :‘90 Day Fiance’ Jordan Mason Net Worth: How She Makes Money/