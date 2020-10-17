Jordan Mundie Death – Dead :Jordan Mundie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 17, 2020
0 Comment

Jordan Mundie Death – Dead :Jordan Mundie Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jordan Mundie has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

“The Messenger on Twitter: “A Fort Dodge man who went missing on Oct. 1 has passed away, according to obituary information from Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home. Jordan Mundie, 37, of Fort Dodge, passed away on Tuesday. ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.