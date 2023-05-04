“Jordan Neely death” Today : Protests Erupt in NYC Subway Following Homicide Ruling of Homeless Man’s Chokehold Death – Jordan Neely Latest Update

Outrage over death of man killed in chokehold on New York subway

The death of Jordan Neely on the New York Subway has been ruled a homicide after the 30-year-old homeless man was filmed being placed in a chokehold after acting in an erratic manner, seemingly frustrated about his personal situation. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from activists and lawmakers.

The video, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely shouting and throwing his jacket on the ground. The passenger, whose name has not been released by police, pinned Neely to the ground in a chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, leaving him unconscious, according to the New York Post.

The homicide ruling doesn’t decide intent or culpability. A video has shown a man reported to be a former Marine seemingly strangling an “aggressive” homeless man to death.

Dave Giffen, the Executive Director with Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement: “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally-ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking.”

New York State Senator Julia Salazar called Neely’s death a “lynching”. This incident highlights the systemic issues within the criminal justice system and how it fails to protect marginalized communities. The use of excessive force by law enforcement has been a longstanding issue in the United States, particularly towards people of color and those experiencing homelessness.

The death of Jordan Neely is a clear example of how the criminal justice system and law enforcement are failing to protect those who are most vulnerable in society. The fact that the passenger who took the life of a mentally-ill homeless individual is set free without facing any consequences is a travesty of justice.

Moreover, the incident raises serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers and the need for better training and accountability measures. The use of excessive force by law enforcement, particularly against people of color and those experiencing homelessness, is a longstanding issue in the United States.

The death of Jordan Neely is a tragic reminder of the need for systemic change and reform in the criminal justice system. The lack of accountability for law enforcement officers who use excessive force and take the lives of individuals is unacceptable and must be addressed.

It’s time for lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to take a hard look at the policies and practices that have led to the death of Jordan Neely and other vulnerable individuals. The criminal justice system must be reformed to ensure that it serves and protects all members of society, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

In conclusion, the death of Jordan Neely is a tragedy that highlights the need for systemic change and reform in the criminal justice system. It’s time for lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to take action to ensure that individuals like Jordan Neely are protected and justice is served. We must work together to create a more just and equitable society that values the lives of all its members.

