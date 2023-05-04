Jordan Neely : Jordan Neely, Famed Michael Jackson Impersonator, Dies in Tragic NYC Subway Accident

Beloved Michael Jackson Impersonator Murdered on NYC Subway Sparks Outrage

The tragic murder of Jordan Neely, a beloved Michael Jackson impersonator, on a New York City subway train has reignited the conversation about how the unhoused are treated in the city. Neely, who was a common sight on the trains for the past decade, was reportedly seen over the weekend asking for help and saying he was thirsty and needed shelter. The incident came to a head when he was put in a chokehold by a former U.S. Marine, resulting in his death.

The news has sparked protests and indignation throughout the city, with people calling for justice for Neely and greater attention to the plight of the unhoused. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out about the incident, saying that Neely was “murdered” while the city raises rents and demonizes the poor. Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to assign officers to patrol train cars for the unhoused and clear homeless encampments have been called a “war on the poor” by homeless advocates.

The issue is complex and multifaceted, but one thing is clear: Neely deserved better. His death is a tragedy, and it’s important that we continue to discuss and address the systemic issues that led to it. Homelessness is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted solution, one that includes affordable housing, mental health care, addiction treatment, and more.

In the meantime, we can honor Neely’s memory by supporting organizations that work to help the unhoused, volunteering our time and resources, and advocating for policies that prioritize the most vulnerable members of our society. No one should have to die on a subway train, asking for help and receiving none. We owe it to Neely and to all those like him to do better.

