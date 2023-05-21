Jordan Neely : Marine Veteran Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Chokehold of Jordan Neely

Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Speaks Out on the Death of Jordan Neely, Homeless Victim of Fatal Chokehold

Daniel Penny, a white Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the second degree for putting a Black homeless man, Jordan Neely, in a fatal chokehold, has denied that race played a factor in the incident. Penny, who was freed pending trial, spoke to the New York Post and said he judged people based on their character and was not a white supremacist. Neely’s death sparked protests and conversations about race, homelessness, and mental health. Witnesses said Neely had been yelling about not having food and water before Penny placed him in a chokehold for 15 minutes, causing his death.

Read Full story : It ‘Had Nothing To Do With Race’ /

News Source : Ben Blanchet

1. Race-neutral explanation

2. Non-racial justification

3. Color-blind reasoning

4. Unrelated to race argument

5. Discrimination-free clarification