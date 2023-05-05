“Jordan Neely Murder” Today : Remembering Jordan Neely: Entertainer Broken by Mother’s Murder Dies in Chokehold on NYC Subway

Michael Jackson dancer, Jordan Neely, killed in a New York City subway car was known for his swift moves that entertained many. However, before his untimely death, Neely had been struggling with the trauma of his mother’s murder at an early age. In 2007, Christie Neely, Jordan’s mother, was murdered by her boyfriend in a northern New Jersey residence, and her body was put in a suitcase. The brutality of the incident traumatized Jordan, who was not expecting his mother to be taken in such a brutal way. Harper, an artist who knew Neely, said that the incident had a big impact on him, and “This kid has cried in front of me. That hurt him in his heart.”

On Monday afternoon, Jordan Neely was killed after being held in a chokehold by a Marine veteran on a subway after Neely got on the train and shouted at passengers that he was hungry, thirsty and fed up with having nothing. Neely, who was experiencing homelessness, according to a source familiar with his case, did not harm anyone, nor did they see him armed with any weapon. The tragic event has triggered protests in New York City demanding justice in the case, in which no charges have been filed days after the killing.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating Neely’s death, which has triggered protests in New York City demanding justice in the case, in which no charges have been filed days after the killing. As part of their investigation, they will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records. The man who placed Neely in the deadly chokehold has been identified as a 24-year-old from Queens who served in the Marines, according to law enforcement and military records. Detectives interviewed and released him, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Neely’s death has increased demands by officials and the community for legal action. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, said Neely’s family “deserves justice,” and that his family deserves justice. “There had to be consequences, and so we’ll see how this unfolds. But his family deserves justice.” The governor added that Neely was held down “until the last breath was snuffed out of him,” describing the passengers’ response as “very extreme.” Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate, echoed the governor’s calls for justice, demanding that charges be filed “immediately” against the killer.

Jordan Neely’s death is a tragic reminder of the impact of trauma and the importance of mental health support. As a young teenager, Neely lost his mother in a brutal way, and the incident traumatized him, leading to his struggles with homelessness and run-ins with the police. The events leading up to his death highlight the need for compassionate and effective mental health support for those who have experienced trauma, and the importance of addressing the root causes of homelessness and poverty. Jordan Neely’s death should not be in vain, and his memory should serve as a reminder of the need for justice and support for vulnerable communities.

