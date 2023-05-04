Jordan Neely Today : Founder of ‘1619 Project’ alleges Jordan Neely’s death was due to mental illness and aggressive behavior

1619 Project Author Criticizes Media Framing of Jordan Neely’s Death

Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project and a New York Times reporter, recently criticized the media’s framing of Jordan Neely’s death. Neely, a homeless Black man, suffered a mental episode on a New York City subway, displaying erratic behavior and threatening the safety of passengers. A Marine veteran subdued Neely with a chokehold, and after allegedly holding on for 15 minutes, Neely died on the train. Video footage of the event quickly went viral, and some Democratic lawmakers suggested that Neely’s death was “murder.” However, the Marine veteran was released shortly after being taken into custody.

Hannah-Jones took to Twitter to criticize the media’s framing of the story as one about homelessness rather than a man strangling another man “because he didn’t like how he was behaving.” She insisted that Neely died because he was poor, Black, and homeless and behaving in a way that the Marine veteran, whom she labeled a “vigilante,” “found distasteful.” She also lamented the focus on “the criminal record of Black victims” in the media. Neely had a long criminal record, including convictions for assault, disorderly conduct, and fare beating, as well as an outstanding warrant for allegedly assaulting a 67-year-old woman.

Hannah-Jones’s tweets sparked controversy, with some accusing her of having a “disingenuous” take on the situation. She doubled down, insisting that “harassing people” is not worthy of “homicide.” She also compared the situation to Ralph Yarl being shot for “knocking on the wrong door” and claimed that some think it’s okay to kill people simply for their mental illness and behavior towards others.

Some New York Democrats have attacked Neely’s death as a “lynching,” but New York City Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment on the matter as it was being investigated. Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, will likely bring charges against the Marine veteran accused of killing Neely with a chokehold.

Hannah-Jones’s criticism of the media’s framing of Neely’s death highlights the ongoing issue of how the media portrays Black victims and the homeless population. It is essential to consider the nuances of each situation and avoid stereotypes and biases when reporting on these issues.

News Source : Lindsay Kornick

Source Link :‘1619 Project’ founder claims Jordan Neely was killed ‘for being mentally ill and yelling at people’/