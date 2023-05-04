Jordan Neely Today : Opinion | The Death of Jordan Neely

Gun Violence Continues to Plague America

Gun violence continues to be a significant issue in America, with tragic incidents happening every day. Recently, two cheerleaders in Texas were shot in a parking lot after getting into the wrong car. In another incident, a father was killed along with four others, including an 8-year-old boy, by a neighbor who was asked to stop shooting his gun because the father’s baby was trying to sleep. At a Walgreens in Nashville, a pregnant woman was shot after being suspected of shoplifting, and a Michael Jackson impersonator was killed in a subway chokehold in New York City.

Tragic Incidents

In Cleveland, Texas, a father asked his neighbor Francisco Oropesa to stop shooting his gun on his porch because his baby was trying to sleep. Francisco Oropesa walked over to the father’s house and killed five people, including an 8-year-old boy, with an AR-15-style rifle. Two of the slain adults were found covering children who survived. This shocking incident highlights how easy it is for someone to obtain a weapon and cause destruction.

Similarly, at a Walgreens in Nashville, a pregnant woman was shot after being suspected of shoplifting. Instead of calling the police, the suspect followed the woman and her friend into the parking lot and began firing. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she had an emergency C-section and her baby was born two months early. This senseless violence could have been avoided if the suspect had called the police instead of taking matters into his own hands.

In another incident in New York City, a Michael Jackson impersonator experiencing homelessness was killed in a subway chokehold. Jordan Neely was yelling and acting aggressively on an F train. A former marine held Mr. Neely in a chokehold for several minutes, killing the man. No one appears to have intervened during those minutes to help Mr. Neely, though two men apparently tried to help the former marine. The people in that subway car prioritized their own discomfort and anxiety over Mr. Neely’s distress.

A Call for Action

These tragic incidents highlight the urgent need for gun control and mental health support. Gun violence affects not only the victims and their families but also the wider community. We must take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence and protect our communities.

Furthermore, incidents like the subway chokehold killing show that we need to prioritize empathy and compassion over discomfort and anxiety. We must be willing to intervene and help those in distress instead of turning a blind eye. By working together to create a safer and more compassionate society, we can prevent future tragedies and build a better future for all.

News Source : Roxane Gay

Source Link :Opinion | Jordan Neely Was Killed/