“Jordan Neely” Today : The Death of Jordan Neely: A Tragedy Unrelated to His Medical Condition, Revealed by Moustafa Bayoumi

Jordan Neely: A Tragic Death and a Reflection of Our Society’s State

On Monday, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black man, was choked to death on a New York City subway by a 24-year-old white ex-marine. Since then, the conversation has shifted to Neely’s mental health, with leaders and media commentators pointing to his medical history as a factor in his death. However, Neely did not kill himself, he was killed. Instead of focusing on his past, we should be asking what kind of state of mind it takes to strangle a man to death in public.

Neely, who was unhoused and known for his Michael Jackson impersonations, boarded a northbound F Train and began screaming about his distress. Instead of moving to another subway car, which is a simple and non-violent solution to such encounters, the ex-marine tackled Neely and put him in a chokehold that lasted about six minutes longer than Derek Chauvin’s knee was pressed on George Floyd’s neck, killing Floyd, in Minneapolis in 2020.

The witness at the scene, Juan Alberto Vazquez, stated that Neely had not physically attacked anyone before he was tackled. It raises the question of what state of mind compels someone to use such deadly violence? Military training? Racist beliefs? Misplaced heroism? Whatever it was, it wasn’t justified.

In a society as militarized and rewarding of violence as ours, there’s nothing more dangerous than someone who believes he’s a hero. The police, funded at $10.8bn, were completely absent from the daytime death of a man in a busy subway station in the middle of Manhattan. A 2022 investigation by the Guardian and the University of Washington found that between 2015 and 2020, deaths among people living without housing in 20 urban areas in the United States rose by 77%. Who exactly do the police protect?

Beyond state of mind, we must also think about our state. In what kind of state can this 24-year-old ex-marine be taken in for questioning by the police, only to be released the same day? Had the races of assailant and victim been reversed, does anyone think the situation would be the same?

Based on what he was saying, what Jordan Neely wanted was some food to eat and a place to sleep. It says a lot about our society where poverty is not only considered a badge of shame but also a source of fear. We spend more money hiding unhoused people from our eyes than finding them affordable housing. We talk about mental health concerns, but so little of it is invested with solutions.

Jordan Neely’s killer must be arrested and face justice. But in the near future, we will be bombarded with every mental health episode and every police encounter Neely ever had. Through it all, the focus will return to Neely’s mental health. What will largely go missing is our larger societal health.

If we looked into it honestly, what we’d see is a society enthralled by its own hierarchies and beholden to its traditions of violence. What we’d see is a society in desperate need of healing.

News Source : Moustafa Bayoumi

Source Link :Jordan Neely, a vulnerable young man, was killed – and not by his medical history | Moustafa Bayoumi/