Jordan Neely, victim name : Marine Veteran Charged with Manslaughter in Fatal Chokehold of Jordan Neely, a Black Homeless Man

Marine Veteran Speaks Out After Putting Jordan Neely in Fatal Chokehold: “Had Nothing to Do with Race”

Daniel Penny, a white Marine veteran who was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the choking death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man, has denied that race played a factor in the incident. Penny, who was released pending trial, spoke to the New York Post, saying that he judges people based on their character and that he is not a white supremacist. Penny’s comments come after the death sparked protests and conversations on race, the treatment of homeless individuals, and mental health. Witnesses said that Neely had been “aggressively threatening” Penny and others on the subway car before the Marine veteran acted to protect himself and others until help arrived. Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

News Source : Ben Blanchet

News Source : Ben Blanchet

