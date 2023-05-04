“Jordan Neely’s chokehold death” Today : Homicide Ruling in Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Draws Protesters to NYC Subway

Protests Erupt in New York City Demanding Justice for Homeless Man Killed on Subway

A group of protesters gathered at a New York City subway platform on Wednesday demanding justice for a homeless man who died on Monday after being placed in a chokehold by a Marine veteran. The medical examiner has officially ruled Jordan Neely’s cause of death as compression of the neck and his manner of death as a homicide. However, the 24-year-old Marine veteran accused of killing Neely has not been arrested, sparking outrage among New Yorkers.

Disturbing cellphone footage of the incident, which shows the veteran wrestling Neely to the floor before pinning him in a chokehold, has been circulating online. Neely lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the same day.

The protesters gathered inside the East Houston and Lafayette subway station, chanting “Jordan Neely, say his name!” and “F*** Eric Adams,” while being met by a heavy NYPD presence. They demanded charges be brought against Neely’s accused killer, who has not been publicly named.

The 30-year-old Neely used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator at Times Square. He was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes while two other passengers were also seen helping to restrain him. The incident has sparked outrage among New Yorkers, with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describing Neely’s death as a “public murder.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has refused to be drawn on what happened to Neely, stating, “Any loss of life is tragic… There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further.” However, AOC branded his response a “new low” and claimed that he was not able to condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem “too low” to care about.

As of Thursday morning, almost three days after Neely’s death, no charges have been brought, and the investigation into his death is still ongoing. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday night that it was carrying out a “rigorous ongoing investigation” before deciding whether to bring any charges.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander also joined AOC in condemning Neely’s death and hitting out at anyone who “justified and cheered” the actions of the “vigilante” veteran. He tweeted, “NYC is not Gotham. We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence. Or where the killer is justified & cheered.”

The incident has sparked a debate on the prioritization of housing and mental health issues in New York City. Neely was homeless and struggling with mental health issues, highlighting the need for better care for individuals in similar situations. The protests demanding justice for Neely’s death are ongoing, with New Yorkers hoping that the investigation will bring the accused killer to justice.

News Source : Rachel Sharp

Source Link :Protesters gather on NYC subway as Jordan Neely’s chokehold death is ruled a homicide/