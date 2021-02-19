Jordan Reinhart Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Coach Jordan Reinhart has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 19. 2021.
Coach Jordan Reinhart has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.
It is with a heavy heart that the LeRoy Panther family must say good bye to Coach Jordan Reinhart. Jordan was a fair, hard working, loyal man. A great example for the youth of our community. He will be dearly missed. Love and prayers for his family.
— LeRoy Panther Football (@LeroyPantherFB) February 19, 2021
Jeff Baughman shared a link.
Panther Family,
It is with a heavy heart that the LeRoy Panther family must say goodbye to Coach Jordan Reinhart. Jordan was a fair, hardworking, and loyal man. He was a great example for the youth of our community. He will be dearly missed. This is a very difficult time for many of our students. We are building in time for support for students today and in the coming weeks. If your child needs support or counseling, please reach out to the school. We ask that everyone’s thoughts and prayers be with the Reinhart family, Jordan’s wife and LHS teacher Ana, and with our students and staff.
