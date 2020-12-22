Jordan Wilt Death -Obituary – Dead : Jordan Wilt has Died .
Jordan Wilt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
Bad things aren’t supposed to happen to good people. So why do the worst things happen to the best of people? Nobody deserves this especially not you Jordan Wilt. To whom inherits your heart. I hope they have a big enough chest to hold it and continues to spread all the joy and love you brought to everyone each and everyday. Gone but never forgotten so until next time cheers
Christina Siedelberg wrote
Jordan Wilt, I dont even know what to say, the words are lost, this is so heartbreaking, you were so kind hearted. A beautiful soul! I will miss running into you at random stores and talking! You are loved by so many people! More than u probably even expected… I hope that your family find comfort and peace during this tragic time, may u rest in peace ♡♡
