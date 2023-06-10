Jor’Dell Richardson Fatally Shot in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on June 10, 2023

On June 1, Jor’Dell Richardson was shot and killed in Aurora, Colorado. An image of the scene can be seen at https://s.abcnews.com/images/US/230610_kmgh_aurora_hpMain_16x9_608.jpg.

News Source : ABC News

  1. Police body cam footage
  2. Officer-involved shooting
  3. Teenager killed by police
  4. Law enforcement transparency
  5. Police accountability
