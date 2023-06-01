“Jordyn Woods net worth”: Jordyn Woods: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Net Worth, and Wiki Bio

Introduction

Jordyn Woods is a well-known American model, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. She gained fame for her friendship with Kylie Jenner, and her appearance on the reality TV show, Life of Kylie. Jordyn has also made headlines for her relationship with NBA player, Tristan Thompson, who was the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner’s half-sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Bio

Jordyn Woods was born on September 23, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in a family of artists, with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, being a talent manager, and her father, John Woods, being a sound engineer. Jordyn attended Oaks Christian School, where she was a cheerleader.

Career

Jordyn Woods began her modeling career at the age of 13, after being scouted by a modeling agency. She has worked with several high-profile brands, including Nike, Boohoo, and Addition Elle. In 2016, she signed with Wilhelmina International, one of the world’s leading modeling agencies.

Jordyn has also built a significant following on social media, with over 11 million followers on Instagram. She has used her platform to promote body positivity and self-love, and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.

In 2017, Jordyn appeared on the reality TV show, Life of Kylie, which followed the life of Kylie Jenner. The show gave viewers an inside look into Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie, and helped to increase her public profile.

Personal Life

Jordyn Woods has been romantically linked to several high-profile men, including NBA player Devin Booker, rapper Lil’ Wayne, and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. However, her most controversial relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian.

In February 2019, Jordyn was involved in a scandal when it was revealed that she had kissed Tristan Thompson at a party. The incident led to the end of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship, and Jordyn was ostracized by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Height

Jordyn Woods is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

Net Worth

Jordyn Woods has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Her income comes from her modeling career, her social media presence, and her appearances on reality TV shows.

Family

Jordyn Woods comes from a close-knit family. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods, is her manager, and her younger sister, Jodie Woods, is also a model and social media influencer. Jordyn’s father passed away in January 2017, and she has spoken publicly about the impact of his death on her life.

Conclusion

Jordyn Woods is a talented and successful model, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. Despite facing controversy and scandal in her personal life, she has used her platform to promote positivity and awareness, and has become a role model for many young people. With her beauty, talent, and drive, Jordyn is sure to continue making headlines for years to come.

