By | November 21, 2020
0 Comment
Jorge Brito Muere – Death  : Jorge Brito died in an accident after his helicopter crashed.
This afternoon, entrepreneur Jorge Brito died in an accident after his helicopter crashed into zip line cords in Salta Province. The sinister occurred in the Goat Corral reservoir area, 75 kilometers south of the capital of Salta and near Los Cardones National Park, in the center of the northern province, according to a statement posted online on November 20.  2020 by 365 Noticias 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

Esta tarde, el empresario Jorge Brito falleció en un accidente luego que su helicóptero se estrellara con unos cables de…

