Jorge Brito Muere – Death  : Jorge Brito died in an accident after his helicopter crashed.

Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de Jorge Brito. Acompaño en este difícil momento a su familia y seres queridos.
— Mario Meoni (@mariomeoni) November 21, 2020
Pilotaba, Jorge Brito.
Venía de almorzar con el gobernador.
Brindaron?
Descorcharon un Tannat?
Quizás un dosaje nos de la respuesta.
Pequeñas osadías en el umbral de la responsabilidad…
— Paco (@Paco31029316) November 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Esta tarde, el empresario Jorge Brito falleció en un accidente luego que su helicóptero se estrellara con unos cables de…
Posted by 365 Noticias on Friday, November 20, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.