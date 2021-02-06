Jorge Lazcano Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jorge Lazcano has Died.
Jorge Lazcano has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
World Cup Finals – Import vs. Domestic 14h · It is with great sadness to hear of the passing Jorge Lazcano. He was a friend of mine, a very nice man, an innovator, a highly respected engine builder, a great driver and so much more! He helped so many teams and truly took our sport to another level. His loss cuts me deeper than any other loss I have seen in our sport. I say this as tears run down my face. I still cannot believe he is gone. I truly enjoyed spending time with Jorge and his team every time I saw them. It was such a pleasure. My thoughts and prayers goes out to his family and all his friends during this time. I will be grieving with you all… RIP my friend, I am going to miss you. With Love, Jason Miller
Saraman Biche
Today is a sad day for the puerto rico drag racing community and to the all import drag racing world. Rest easy champ..
