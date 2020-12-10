Jorge Loera Death -Dead – Obituary : Jorge Loera, from Soledad Cal Fire has Died .
Jorge Loera, from Soledad Cal Fire has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Greenfield Fire Department 8 hrs · We here at the Greenfield Fire Department are saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Jorge Loera, from Soledad Cal Fire. Jorge Loera served CAL FIRE BEU since 2006 and most recently as a Fire Apparatus Engineer at Station 37 in Soledad. Greenfield Fire has a strong working relationship with our Soledad CalFire partners, and through this we had the great pleasure of not only working with Jorge but getting to know him personally. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences go out to the Loera family, Soledad E37 CalFire crew, friends and family of Jorge. May you rest in peace brother.
Source: (20+) Greenfield Fire Department – Posts | Facebook
