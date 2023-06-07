Jorge Mas: The Billionaire Owner of Lionel Messi’s New Team: An Introduction to Jorge Mas

Meet Jorge Mas: The Billionaire Owner of Inter Miami FC and MasTec

Jorge Mas, the CEO and managing owner of Inter Miami FC, has made headlines with the signing of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. But Mas’ success extends far beyond the world of sports. Here’s a closer look at the life and career of this billionaire businessman.

Early Life and Career

Born in Miami in 1963, Mas grew up in a family of Cuban exiles. His father, Jorge Mas Canosa, was a vocal opponent of Cuba’s communist regime and participated in the Bay of Pigs Invasion. After a short stint in the U.S. Army, Mas Canosa went into business, acquiring a small Puerto Rican telephone company and renaming it Church & Tower.

Jorge began working for his father’s company in 1984, which at the time focused on laying cables and installing telephone poles. He took over the business in 1994 and transformed it into MasTec, a multinational construction giant that provides installation, construction, and maintenance for energy, utility, and communications infrastructure.

MasTec Success and Acquisitions

Under Mas’ leadership, MasTec has grown to become one of the largest Hispanic-run U.S. companies, with $9.8 billion in revenue in 2022. Mas was instrumental in taking the company international, executing a string of acquisitions of telecom infrastructure firms in countries like Brazil, Spain, Chile, Peru, and Messi’s native Argentina, shortly after taking over the firm.

Mas also cofounded Neff Rentals, a construction equipment and tool rental business, in 1990. He built the company from a single store in southern Florida to 80 branches, took it public in 1998, delisted it in 2003, and sold it in 2005 for a reported $510 million.

Inter Miami FC Ownership

Mas’ foray into professional sports began in 2018 when he joined the ownership group of newly formed Inter Miami FC, which includes British soccer star David Beckham. Three years later, in 2021, Jorge finalized a buyout with his brother, Jose Mas, to take over majority ownership of the team from Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son.

As the CEO and managing owner of the team, Mas hopes to make Miami the gateway for soccer, not only in South Florida but in the Americas. In February, Forbes valued Inter Miami FC at $600 million, making it the 11th most valuable MLS team.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Mas is also the chairman of the Cuban American National Foundation, a group founded by his father in 1981 focusing on assisting Cuban community members in Miami, Florida.

With a net worth of $1.3 billion, Mas’ success in business and sports is a testament to his hard work and dedication. As he continues to lead Inter Miami FC to success on and off the field, the world will be watching to see what he accomplishes next.

