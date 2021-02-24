Jorge Rueda Landeros is wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 25, 2010.

RT @FBIMostWanted: Jorge Rueda Landeros is wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman in Bethesda, Maryland, on October 25, 2010. The victim was found deceased in the basement of her home, which also looked like it had been burglarized: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/murders/jorge-rueda-landeros



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.