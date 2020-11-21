Jorian Caldwell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Jorian Caldwell has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Shantrelle Singleton wrote

Praying for strength and understanding for this Family! Definitely not the ending all of the community was expecting! God needed Him! .

Roseland Moore wrote

My sincere condolences to family. Praying that God them peace and answers to his death

Ayla Williams wrote

Omg that is just sad I was hoping they found this baby prayers for the family especially his mother

Kimberly A Thompson wrote

Sending prayers to the family. We at Lone Star’s K-9 Pet Trackers and FOUND – Professional Pet Trackers were sorry we couldn’t have provided more assistance!

Araseli Mohammed wrote

I am so sad and heart broken to hear that this young man is deceased. I am thankful that he was found though. I pray that whoever is responsible comes forward. Shout out to cedar hill fire station and police and all the other personnel who helped find him. Now the family can at least start the grieving process. This is very tragic I can feel the pain.

Kit-Kat Breault wrote

I am so sorry. This is horrible News no one wanted to learn. Hopes were high he’d be found alive. My heart is heavy with this tragic update. God hold, and comfort his loved ones .

Adela Brassknucks Figueroa wrote

My condolences to the family. Just days ago his daddy was pleading for him and asking for him to come home and now to find his body found. May he rest in peace. My heart – hurts for the family

Sucile Jeffery wrote

I am so sorry for their lost. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. I was following this story. This morning when they went live for the search, someone in the comments was saying they probably found him, and that’s probably why the search was cancelled.

Neancia Bledsoe wrote

Praying for this Family!!!! Now demand the girl he was with( that he got out of the car with)!!! What the fuck happened to him.She know something!!!!!! I send my deepest regard!!!! I watched this story from the beginning and will continue to watch it until this Family gets justice!!! Thank you to Smash Da Topic Breaking News for demanding those officers to do their jobs!!!!! You all do a great job!! Keep up the good work in all the communities!!! You are appreciated.