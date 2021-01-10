Josaphat Kanywanyi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor Josaphat L Kanywanyi has Died .
Professor Josaphat L Kanywanyi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Woke up to tragic news of the passing of Professor Josaphat L Kanywanyi, former Dean of the University of Dar-es-Salaam Law School. A towering thinker, Prof Kanywanyi taught me, former CJ @WMutunga and most East African legal giants. An icon has fallen @TanganyikaLaw @IssaShivji pic.twitter.com/NctOnMoDCy
— Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) January 10, 2021
Prof Makau Mutua @makaumutua Woke up to tragic news of the passing of Professor Josaphat L Kanywanyi, former Dean of the University of Dar-es-Salaam Law School. A towering thinker, Prof Kanywanyi taught me, former CJ @WMutunga and most East African legal giants. An icon has fallen @TanganyikaLaw @IssaShivji
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.