Jose Angel Medina Death –Dead-Obituaries : Jose Angel Medina, Patrulla 81 Vocalist has died – Cause of Death Unknown.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
My heart is broken, a man who filled my childhood with great music has passed away. RIP José Ángel Medina 🖤🕊
— ~L A U R A~ (@laurita_milan) November 12, 2020
FALLECIO JOSE ANGEL MEDINA, VOCALISTA Y FUNDADOR DE PATRULLA 81 DESPUES DE SU BATALLA CONTRA EL COVID-19… QUE EN PAZ DESCANSE… https://t.co/rVQ0TfB0AO
— Alex Cisneros (@alexelpillo78) November 12, 2020
