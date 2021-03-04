Jose Anzora Obituary – Death

Death – Obituary : RT @PhoenixPolice: Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of @LAPDHQ Officer Jose Anzora who was struck by a vehicle a few days ago, and succumbed to his injuries last night.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.