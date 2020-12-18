Jose Garcia Death -Dead – Obituary :Jose Garcia, died of COVID-19 .
Jose Garcia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Heartbreaking update tonight: the Garcia family says their father, Jose Garcia, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Garcia’s daughter Carolina is a nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, and she took care of her father in the COVID ICU for more than a month before he passed. pic.twitter.com/XY4LJjsBrO
— Keenan Willard (@KeenanKFOX_CBS) December 18, 2020
