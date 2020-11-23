José Manuel Mireles Death -Dead – Obituaries: The iconic “autodefensas” leader José Manuel Mireles has died of covid at age 62.

The iconic “autodefensas” leader José Manuel Mireles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Nick Miroff on Twitter: “The iconic “autodefensas” leader José Manuel Mireles has died of covid at age 62, according to Mexico’s ZETA. Mireles was featured in the documentary “Cartel Land” about militias trying to drive traffickers out of Michoacan (or replace them) ”

https://twitter.com/NickMiroff/status/1330732629105274880

Dr. José Manuel Míreles Valverde, died this Sunday afternoon because of COVID-19, according to sources close to the former leader of the self-defense groups and current deputy delegate of the ISSSTE in Michoacán.

Tributes

Político MX @politicomx wrote

“Totalmente falsa la información que corre por redes”; la cuenta de Twitter de José Manuel Mireles desmintió que haya fallecido; actualmente se encuentra internado en un hospital por #COVID19 desde el pasado 3 de noviembre. https:// politico.mx/_/qOw Translated from Spanish “Totally false the information that runs through networks”; José Manuel Mireles’s Twitter account denied that he died; He is currently admitted to a hospital for #COVID19 since last November 3. #ÚltimaHora MUERE DE COVID-19 EL MÉDICO ACTIVISTA, JOSÉ MIRELES La noche de este domingo, a través de redes sociales, el Comité Ejecutivo de la Sección XXI del SNTISSSTE en Michoacán, confirmó la muerte del doctor José Manuel Mireles Valverde. pic.twitter.com/WOxPSpMGOO — Identidad Morelos C. (@IdentidadMorCom) November 23, 2020 Sen Cristobal Arias Solis @CristobalAriaSo wrote Me han informado que el subdelegado del ISSSTE, el Doctor José Manuel Mireles, tiene una situación delicada de salud. Le deseo una recuperación pronta y envío mis mejores deseos que pueda seguir trabajando por la salud de los michoacanos. Translated from Spanish I have been informed that the subdelegate of the ISSSTE, Dr. José Manuel Mireles, has a delicate health situation. I wish him a speedy recovery and send my best wishes that he can continue working for the health of Michoacans.