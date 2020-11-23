José Manuel Mireles Death -Dead – Obituaries: The iconic “autodefensas” leader José Manuel Mireles has died of covid at age 62.
“Nick Miroff on Twitter: “The iconic “autodefensas” leader José Manuel Mireles has died of covid at age 62, according to Mexico’s ZETA. Mireles was featured in the documentary “Cartel Land” about militias trying to drive traffickers out of Michoacan (or replace them) ”
https://twitter.com/NickMiroff/status/1330732629105274880
Dr. José Manuel Míreles Valverde, died this Sunday afternoon because of COVID-19, according to sources close to the former leader of the self-defense groups and current deputy delegate of the ISSSTE in Michoacán.
Tributes
MUERE DE COVID-19 EL MÉDICO ACTIVISTA, JOSÉ MIRELES
La noche de este domingo, a través de redes sociales, el Comité Ejecutivo de la Sección XXI del SNTISSSTE en Michoacán, confirmó la muerte del doctor José Manuel Mireles Valverde. pic.twitter.com/WOxPSpMGOO
— Identidad Morelos C. (@IdentidadMorCom) November 23, 2020
