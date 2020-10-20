Jose Padilla Death – Dead : Jose Padilla Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jose Padilla has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 20, 2020.

“Leftfield on Twitter: “Sad news. The great Jose Padilla has died. A massive influence on Leftism and electronic music in general. ”

Sad news. The great Jose Padilla has died. A massive influence on Leftism and electronic music in general. https://t.co/QWhstFVbGk — Leftfield (@Leftfield) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Descansa en Paz admirado DJ José Padilla, gracias por crear el concepto musical "Chill Out" y por sus excelentes e incomparables sonidos de "Café del Mar", los cuales sigo escucho didiariamente !!! https://t.co/mLeltI8AQz — Alejandro G. Justo (@aletop31) October 20, 2020

José Padilla chilled a generation of clubbers and his art touched the lives of millions. He will always be remembered as the Godfather of Chillout, creator of Café del Mar compilations, and true Ibiza Legend. 🌅 pic.twitter.com/KRtMluYkQv — Café del Mar (@CafedelMar_Ibz) October 19, 2020