Jose Zuniga Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jose Zuniga has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Jose Zuniga Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jose Zuniga has Died .

Jose Zuniga has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.

Pamela Pires shared a link. 11 hrs  · Anything helps please help us to help his mother in any u expected expense she will have from this tragedy..jay was a great guy and anyone who knew him loved him…let’s celebrate his life and the memories he has left behind with all of us that had a privilege to know him jay u will be truely missed R.I.P until we meet again

Source: (20+) South Coast Jeep Club | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –
wrote

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...