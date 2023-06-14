Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex get into a fight following Floyd Mayweather’s match.







Joseline Hernandez and Big Lex fight after Floyd Mayweather’s fight

Following Floyd Mayweather’s fight, reality TV star Joseline Hernandez and rapper Big Lex got into a physical altercation.The incident reportedly occurred at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas where the fight took place.Details of the altercation are unclear, but sources say that it was a heated argument that turned violent.Both parties have not yet commented on the incident.