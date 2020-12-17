Joselyn Cano Death -Obituary – Dead : Popular IG model Joselyn Cano has passed away from surgical complications.

Surgery was performed in COLOMBIA. Surgeon unknown at this time.

Lira Galore reacts after learning of the passing of model Joselyn Cano 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tK2KnDITTW — ItsOnSite (@ItsOnSiteTV) December 16, 2020

Iris Elizabeth 3 hrs · I dont know if my people from High school remember Joselyn Cano but she passed away due to complications in surgery. So sad. Didn’t need to happen. Such a sweet soul. My prayers to her family

Joselyn Cano: Instagram and OnlyFans has been confirmed dead from a botched butt lift surgery after her family posted the live stream to her funeral services on Wednesday.

I like how the most popular insta “ladies” dont even acknowledge when one of their own passed away, #joselyncano, i guess it really is pay promotions for them that really matter.

holy shit. I just learned Joselyn Cano died from a butt-lift in Columbia. holy shit. holy shit. I loved talking to this woman. She was absolutely stunning. this is so fucked up. 2020 what the absolute fuck. WHAT THE FUCK TWENTY FUCKING TWENTY.

JOSELYN CANO MODEL DIES KNOWN AS MEXICAN KIM KARDASHIAN

This Wednesday, December 16, transcended the alleged death of fitness model and girl, Joselyn Cano, best known within the industry as ′′ Mexican Kim Kardashian ′′ because of her great resemblance to socialite.

The rumor took more force after shows journalist Neslssie Carrillo will detail the celebrity’s passing happened last December 7-however, until this day it went viral.

′′ Joselyn, also known as Josey Cano, ′′ Mexican Kim Kardashian ′′ died on December 7, 2020, at the age of 29 “, the journalist detailed.