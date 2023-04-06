Josep Piqué, former Spanish Minister, passed away. DEP.

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of former Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Josep Piqué, earlier today. An ardent champion of international relations, he was determined to elevate Spain’s role as a valuable and collaborative global player. Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

During his time as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Piqué played a key role in shaping Spain’s position on a number of key global issues. His dedication to diplomacy and his ability to build relationships with key leaders from around the world was widely respected.

Piqué’s commitment to international relations was reflected in his work outside of politics as well. He served as the Chairman of Vueling Airlines and was a member of the Board of Directors for both CaixaBank and Acciona.

The news of Piqué’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from his colleagues and friends. Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, tweeted that Piqué was “a great Spanish diplomat and a tireless defender of our interests.” He went on to say that Piqué’s “professionalism, dedication, and love for Spain left an indelible mark on all of us who had the privilege of working with him.”

The Embassy of Spain UK echoed these sentiments, saying that their thoughts are with Piqué’s family and friends. They also highlighted Piqué’s dedication to making Spain a key player on the global stage, saying that his legacy will be felt for years to come.

Despite his passing, Piqué’s impact on Spanish politics and international relations will continue to be felt for years to come. His commitment to diplomacy and his tireless dedication to making Spain a relevant and influential player on the global stage will be remembered and celebrated by generations to come.

Former Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Piqué, has passed away today. A passionate about international relations, he always sought to make Spain a relevant and constructive country on the global stage. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. DEP pic.twitter.com/GRBGj1L23x — Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) April 6, 2023

