Joseph Arvay Death –Dead-Obituaries : One of the lead attorneys in the Canadian youth-led federal climate case has died.

With heavy hearts, we are sad to share that Joseph J. Arvay, OC, OBC, QC – one of the lead attorneys in the Canadian youth-led federal climate case, La Rose v. Her Majesty the Queen – has passed away at the age of 71. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/LPLdlutfj3 — Our Children’s Trust (@youthvgov) December 8, 2020

…including becoming an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2017 and receiving the Order of British Columbia in 2018. Joe was a fierce advocate for protecting the Charter rights of the La Rose youth plaintiffs and was a chief architect of this case. 3/5 — Our Children’s Trust (@youthvgov) December 8, 2020

We intend to honor his legacy by continuing the fight to secure the legal right to a safe climate for these young plaintiffs and everyone in Canada… 4/5 — Our Children’s Trust (@youthvgov) December 8, 2020

Advocates’ Society wrote

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC. Joe was a true legend of the bar. TAS was proud to honour this remarkable B.C. advocate with the Award of Justice in 2015. May he rest in peace.

theBreaker.news wrote

Statement from his firm: “The Arvay Finlay family is deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has passed away. Details on how his remarkable life will be remembered will follow.” #bcpoli

Arvay Finlay LLP wrote

The Arvay Finlay family is deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has passed away. Details on how his remarkable life will be remembered will follow.

Wade Poziomka wrote

I was very sad to hear that Joseph Arvay passed away. This is a significant loss to the legal community human rights. Joe mentored me on cases in the past and was a thoughtful and passionate advocate – more importantly a kind and decent person. My thoughts are with his family.

John Horgan wrote

Joseph Arvay was deeply committed to advancing human rights, touching countless lives in BC, both in-person and in the courtroom. He will be greatly missed.

David Eby wrote

I am so sad about the passing of Joe Arvay.

As a law student, Joe’s work inspired me. As a lawyer, he was just as impressive to meet in person as he was heroic by reputation.

As a British Columbian and Canadian: Joe, thank you to you and your family for your selfless work.

Spencer Chandra Herbert wrote

We are forever in your debt Joseph Arvay. A champion of LGBTQ human rights, indigenous law, freedom of speech…the list is long. A mighty fighter is laid to rest.

Arvay Finlay LLP wrote

Lorne Sossin wrote

“Do noble work,” social justice lawyer and Honorary Doctor of Laws degree recipient Joseph Arvay tells Osgoode grads – Osgoode Hall Law School – this day was one of the highlights of my time as Dean at ⁦